CPD: Man accused of punching hospital employee also lied about his identity

The man accused of punching a Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital employee will now also be charged with lying to investigators.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the suspect, who initially identified himself as Johnathon Darnell Michael to police, is actually named Gregory Timothy Michael.

Michael gave the arresting officer the name of a relative and the wrong date of birth when he was arrested on Wednesday.

Michael is now charged with giving false information to police on top of the second-degree assault and battery and escapes charges for allegedly punching the employee in the face in a hospital bathroom and fleeing the scene.

As a result of the charges, a judge set bond at $150,465 for all the charges.

