PA company's meat recall includes SC and NC

A Pennsylvania company has recalled veal, beef and pork products that may be tainted with E. coli bacteria.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the recall of 5,620 pounds of boneless veal, ground veal, beef and pork products produced by Marcho Farms, Inc. of Souderton, PA.

The veal, beef and pork products were produced on April 11 and April 14, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”

60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”

9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”

10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.”

The recalled items were distributed to retail stores and food service locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

According to the Dept. of Agriculture, the problem was discovered by the Illinois State Meat Inspection Service on May 2. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Click here for a link to more information or call 1-888-MPHOTLINE.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.