Parents of Lexington toddler who died of cancer: 'He was a fighter.'

A Lexington couple plans to honor the memory of their 2-year-old son with a community celebration on Saturday, May 6.

Eric and Ashley Brown lost their son Wyatt on April 28. The toddler bravely battled alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a genetic form of cancer that forms in soft tissue, all of his life.

"Wyatt wasn't scared of anything,” Ashley Brown said of her son, “He was a fighter."

Despite those many months of treatment, Wyatt’s cancer resurfaced in 2016 and would continue to spread. In late March his parents called in hospice care after the disease spread to their son’s pancreas.

"He had been doing cancer treatments, chemo, radiation surgeries since he was three months old," Eric Brown said.

Wyatt died shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 28. Eric and Ashley say his last words to them were "I love you."

"We kept telling him the whole time that it was okay. It's time to go home [and] that we would see him soon," Ashley Brown said holding back tears.

Through a massive response from businesses around Lexington County, the ‘Wyatt’s No One Fights Alone Bash’ was organized quickly. Admission at the Lexington County Blowfish Ballpark will be free on the evening of Saturday, May 6 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The event will also feature free food and activities for children. All donations taken in from the event will go to benefit the Amschwand Sarcoma Cancer Foundation, which provides housing support to the children of families receiving care at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.



"The other thing we hope to spread the word about is childhood cancer is not okay...a child dying from something like this is not okay," Eric Brown said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.