Armed robbery caught on surveillance video, suspects wanted by deputies

Anyone with any information on the suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers. (Source: RCSD)

Video surveillance captured two suspects robbing a local business with a gun, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say on Tuesday, the two individuals walked into an El Cheapo located at 6932 Fairfield Road and used a gun to demand money from an employee. Following the robbery, they left the location with an unknown amount of cash.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

