HOW THEY VOTED: SC's delegation largely supported Obamacare replacement plan

All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.

Congressmen Jeff Duncan, Trey Gowdy, Tom Rice, Mark Sanford, and Joe Wilson gave the thumbs up to the bill that narrowly passed the House of Representatives on Thursday by a vote of 217-212. House Republicans needed 216 votes for passage.

South Carolina's lone Democrat, James Clyburn, voted against the bill.

RELATED: More on the GOP health care bill.

Several members of South Carolina's delegation sent statements following the passage of the bill in the House.

“After a thorough examination of the AHCA and its merits, I support the American Health Care Act because it would promote small business jobs, restore choices in health care plans, and repeal harmful taxes and regulations that destroy jobs," Rep. Joe Wilson said.

“The American Health Care Act delivers the American people from $1 trillion in Obamacare taxes that drove up health care costs across the board," Rep. Tom Rice said. "It provides the option of Medicaid block grants so that individual states, not the federal government, can create a plan that works best for its residents. And, it transitions health care into a competitive, patient-centered insurance market. There are still fixes that need to be made to further improve health care, but this bill is a dramatic move forward from where we are today and is the first step in moving America’s health care from an unsustainable system to a sustainable one.”

Fulfilling a campaign promise today by voting to dismantle Obamacare and return to more choice/lower premiums for Americans! #Repeal&Replace — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) May 4, 2017

“Repealing the ACA would once again institutionalize the kind of discrimination against the sick and aged that has plagued hard working families for generations," Rep. Jim Clyburn said on the House floor before debate. "Passing this bill would turn the clock back on civil rights and civility.”

The bill now faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.