USC football player cleared from alleged bar assault, lawyer says

The lawyer representing one of the USC student-athletes named as a "subject" in a Five Points bar assault says his client has been cleared per a secondary investigation.

Neal Lourie, the attorney for Deebo Samuel, says his client was not at the Five Points Saloon on April 29 when a 24-year-old man claimed he was assaulted by Samuel, another USC student-athlete, and a former football player.

The statement says:

Mr. Samuel is innocent of all allegations surrounding the alleged assault at The Saloon on April 29, 2017. Our investigation has confirmed Mr. Samuel's statement that he was not present and had no part in the alleged incident. His attorney, Neal M. Lourie, stated, "It's unfortunate his reputation was tarnished by inaccurate reporting and a rush to publish a story without any independent corroboration. I hope there will be a retraction with a strong headline as the initial false report."

The 24-year-old man accused the three men of assaulting him after they were confronted for knocking the man's phone out of his hands. A Columbia Police Department incident report names Samuel and the two others as "subjects," but also says none of them were at the bar to identify themselves. The report also claims that Samuel and the others had to be pulled away from the man and removed from the bar.

USC football coach Will Muschamp called the reporting of his player's names, "an incorrect report and that’s some irresponsible journalism" during a stop on the Gamecock Club’s Spurs Up Tour on Tuesday.

"We’re still kind of gathering the facts. I’ve been out of town, so I’ve been out of pocket,” Muschamp said. “We are still gathering information. I have talked to Deebo Samuel and he was not at the establishment, so there’s an incorrect report and that’s some irresponsible journalism, in my opinion, but it is what it is.”

WIS is not naming the two alleged attackers identified in the report because they have not been charged,

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.