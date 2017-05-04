Police: Hospital employee attacked in bathroom

The Columbia Police Department and Palmetto Health Baptist are investigating after an employee of the hospital was assaulted by a man in the bathroom.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Johnathon Darnell Michael was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Michael, according to investigators, struck the worker in a first-floor bathroom. The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators said Michael fled the scene and was captured a few blocks away a short time later.

“We are sorry that this occurred in a place of healing," hospital COO Greg Gattman said. "Nothing is more important than the well-being of our patients, visitors and team members. Safety is always our utmost concern. We will thoroughly review this matter and will work with Security Services to determine if any additional security measures are needed.”

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.