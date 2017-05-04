Man, 34, charged with assaulting 69-year-old in hospital bathroom

A 34-year-old has been charged with assault after an incident at Palmetto Health Richland in downtown Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Johnathon Darnell Michael was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Michael, according to investigators, struck a 69-year-old man in a bathroom at the hospital. The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators said Michael fled the scene and was captured a few blocks away a short time later.

