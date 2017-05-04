Check your tickets! One lucky grocery store shopper just won $200,000!

There's nothing like going to buy groceries and leaving $200,000 richer.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says one such lucky shopper at the Bi-Lo on Devine Street bought themselves a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket and is now the big winner of the $200,000 prize.

So, if you've bought a ticket recently at that location, you might be the one who's about to have a great day.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

