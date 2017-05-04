Nikki Haley recalls 'heartbreak,' 'pride' as SC governor

United States Ambassador Nikki Haley seems to recall her time as governor of the Palmetto State with mixed emotions if a tweet from her personal account means anything.

The former governor, who was picked by President Donald Trump to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted about her time in the Palmetto State on Wednesday night.

Asked about my time in SC:I gave my heart and soul to a state I love. Pride. Heartbreak. Loyalty. Disappointments. Hard Lessons learned. ?? — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) May 4, 2017

The governor served a term and a half before she was tapped by the Trump administration.

In her time as governor, Haley dealt with the aftermath of the Thousand-Year Flood, the racially-motivated shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, and an oftentimes tough relationship with the General Assembly.

