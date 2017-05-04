Nikki Haley recalls 'heartbreak,' 'pride' as SC governor

Almost two years after nine parishioners were murdered at Charleston’s Mother Emmanuel AME Church, new legislation on the Senate floor promises to close the loophole that allowed the confessed shooter to buy a gun.More >>
A kerfuffle over the palmetto tree design on the state flag flying above the State House has pressed lawmakers to file two bills in order to create a standard for state government.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
"A poison pill" -- that’s what some lawmakers are calling an attempt to change the gas tax bill as the battle to fix roads in South Carolina continues.More >>
