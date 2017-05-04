Emily Scarlett joined WIS-TV as a weekend anchor/reporter in May of 2017.

She is originally from Southfield, MI and a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Emily is an award-winning journalist after her coverage on one of the pioneers in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the Quad Cities area.

Her career in news broadcasting began as a morning announcer for her elementary school. Her journey to the news desk continued in middle school when she was selected as a student columnist for her city’s newspaper.

Previously, Emily has worked as an anchor for KFBB in Great Falls, Montana and a morning anchor for WHBF in the Quad Cities. After testing out the Northwest and getting back to the Midwest for some time, she is excited to try out the South for a change.

Emily enjoys exploring new places and especially trying out new food. She is open to suggestions as she gets to know more about the Columbia area.

Feel free to reach out with news tips, or just to say “hello”: escarlett@wistv.com.

Facebook: Emily Scarlett WIS TV

Twitter: @ScarlettWISTV

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.