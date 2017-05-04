Lexington's social media darling pig has one heck of a backstory

After relocating a pig that was picked up on Tuesday night roaming streets in Lexington County, deputies say they have found the pig a new home.

After relocating a pig that was picked up on Tuesday night roaming streets in Lexington County, deputies say they have found the pig a new home.

It appears the wandering pig in the Lexington area has a backstory.

Melissa Stephens, who has been caring for the pig, says he showed up in her yard on Pine Drive after Hurricane Matthew last October. Since she couldn't locate the owner, Stephens had been caring for him since then.

"He was running down the road, Pine Drive, and then he came up in the yard," she says. "He was scared so I took him in, put him in my pool room and started feeding him and he's home."

"He loves children. He loves to play. He likes balls, swinging. He's just a loving pet," she says.

But Max likes to wander, as people living near Gibson Road found out earlier this week.

"If I didn't give him a candy bar every day he's wandered off and go find one," Stephens says. "He'd go to KJ's market a lot to get one."

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department first captured Max on Monday night wandering near Pine Drive and busy Augusta Highway, but he escaped custody sometime Tuesday. That's when he was spotted in a neighborhood near Gibson Road.

Eventually, he was recaptured Wednesday night.

Here's the swine suspect we recaptured last night. He'll squeal all the way to his new home in @hartsvillesc next week. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/6ciK8MzS1b — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 4, 2017

A Midlands animal control officer who had a pot belly pig as a pet says they like to dig under fences and wander.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department Lt. Eric Russell agrees.

"It's not uncommon for us to pick up potbellied pigs roaming through the county," he says. "He's small and pigs love to dig so he was able to dig out from underneath it so we had to do a little reinforcing of the pen."

"Hopefully the escape siren won't have to go off again because the pig got out," Russell says.

Max is going to a family in the Hartsville area with whom Stephens says she is familiar.

"He needs to go to the country," she says. "He needs to go to a place where he can roam and be safe."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.