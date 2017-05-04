Undercover heroin investigation in Sumter leads to arrest

Sumter Police say a man has been arrested as part of an undercover investigation into heroin sales.

Terrance Deangelo Haynesworth, 35, of Angle Street was arrested Wednesday and charged with nine counts of distribution of heroin and nine counts of distribution within a half-mile of a school.

Bond was denied and Haynesworth is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

The police department says undercover officers made several drug purchases in the area of Sampson, Liberty and Purdy Streets. The investigation continues.

Sumter Police say the investigation is in response to a growing local and nationwide problem with heroin. Part of the response included training to administer Naloxone, which can counteract the effects of an opioid drug overdose.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.