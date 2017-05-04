Deputies investigate armed robbery at Clemson Rd. gas station

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an overnight armed robbery.

It happened at about 3 a.m. Thursday at the Circle-K gas station on Clemson Road near the I-20 entrance.

Deputies say a man walked in with a gun demanding money and then took off. Deputies searched the area, but weren't able to track down the man.

Investigators have not released a description of the man.

No one was hurt.

If you know anything that could help lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

