911 tapes released after deadly boat crash

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department announced that a suspect wanted in the assault of a 63-year-old man has turned himself in.More >>
The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department announced that a suspect wanted in the assault of a 63-year-old man has turned himself in.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will give the commencement speech at South Carolina State University.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will give the commencement speech at South Carolina State University.More >>
Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck.More >>
Authorities say a 49-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she ran over her boyfriend with a pickup truck.More >>
With South Carolina’s bill for roads funding facing some gridlock in the State House on Wednesday, feelings were varied among drivers as to whether state lawmakers will succeed in passing the legislation.More >>
With South Carolina’s bill for roads funding facing some gridlock in the State House on Wednesday, feelings were varied among drivers as to whether state lawmakers will succeed in passing the legislation.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>