UPDATE: Newberry man confesses to killing girlfriend

The Prosperity Police Department says the Newberry man charged in the death of his girlfriend confessed to the crime.

Clifton Boozer, 40, of Newberry, called 911 and said he killed his girlfriend, 35-year-old Clatie Dean Stribble, of Prosperity. Police arrived at Stribble's Confier Drive home on May 3.

Police formally interviewed Boozer, who confessed again to killing his girlfriend. Her death is being classified as a domestic violence case.

The Newberry Co. Coroner revealed that Stribble's cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation. The coroner also said she was stabbed in the neck. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

