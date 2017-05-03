Midlands man accused of domestic-related homicide

The Prosperity Police Department says they've arrested and charged a Newberry man in the death of a woman.

Clatie Dean Stribble, 35, of Prosperity, was killed Wednesday morning in what police are calling a domestic homicide at a home on Conifer Drive. The coroner's office says

Police have arrested 40-year-old Clifton Boozer, of Newberry, and charged him with murder. He is currently booked in the Newberry County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Prosperity Police Department.

