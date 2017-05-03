Paez Reaches Base Three Times, Columbia Falls 10-3

COLUMBIA, SC – Michael Paez recorded two hits and reached base three times on Wednesday afternoon. The Fireflies and Shorebirds each collected nine hits, but Delmarva claimed the 10-3 win. The Shorebirds evened the series at one with game three on Thursday night.

Paez drove in two runs in the first inning, which brought his RBI total to a team-leading 20 this season. Luis Carpio also extended his hitting streak to seven games – the longest of the season by a Firefly. Seven of Columbia’s (14-13) nine batters produced at least one hit.

The Shorebirds (13-14) tallied six runs in the first inning, which included two home runs – one of them a grand slam. Columbia starting pitcher, Merandy Gonzalez (L, 4-1), lasted five innings and surrendered seven earned runs. The right-hander’s scoreless-inning streak was snapped at 28.2. Delmarva’s Lucas Humpal (W, 1-2) maneuvered through six innings and allowed eight hits. The Fireflies were just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Taylor Henry and Joe Zanghi each pitched two innings out of the bullpen and gave up three earned runs.

Columbia cracked two doubles in this game and now have six in the first two games of this series.

The Fireflies aim to claim the three-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Southpaw Joel Huertas (0-1, 3.86) makes his first start and third appearance for Columbia this season. Lefty Zach Muckenhirn (1-2, 2.77) is scheduled to start for Delmarva.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app Starting at 6:45 p.m.

