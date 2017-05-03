House rejects Senate version of road funding bill, conference committee next

The South Carolina House has rejected Senate's version of the road funding bill.

After discussing how they would act in the bill, Representatives voted to nonconcur with the bill 107-7, forcing the bill to a conference with senators to compromise on the bill.

Last week the Senate voted 30-9 to send its plan to the House, which passed its own version earlier this year. The compromise received the supermajority vote needed to override Gov. Henry McMaster's promised veto.

The Senate version includes a gas tax increase to help fund road repairs. The Senate's version includes raising the gas tax by 12 cents over six years.

House Majority Leader Rep. Gary Simrill (R- York) urged members to vote to disagree with changes to the bill the Senate made last week. Simrill and others take issue in the changed bill; one area in which he disagrees is over the tax rebates and credits senators added to the bill that also raises gas tax over six years to pay to fix roads.

Three representatives and three senators would meet to work out the differences and compromise on the bill. The House members who would conference would be Rep. Simrill, House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford (D-Richland), and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Brian White (R- Anderson).

The Senate will send Sen. Vincent Sheheen (D- Kershaw), Sen. Paul Campbell (R- Berkeley), and Sen. Ross Turner (R- Greenville) to conference.

The committee met briefly Wednesday but adjourned a short time later with plans to meet back Thursday at 9 a.m.

