UPDATE: Beloved pig of Lexington Co. neighborhood gets new home

This pig is now a social media darling AND potentially someone's pet! (Source: Christine Delmater)

After relocating a pig that was picked up on Tuesday night roaming streets in Lexington County, deputies say they have found the pig a new home.

A family in Hartsville, SC has offered to take in the pig and give it a new home.

It all began on Tuesday night when Christine Delmater posted a pretty simple question to Facebook: "Anyone missing a pig in the Gibson Rd. area?"

The animal did not appear to be in distress - in fact, the pig seemed pretty happy to be roaming this quiet cul-de-sac.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says the pig was picked up by them Tuesday night but escaped from the pen it was kept in.

"The pig is back in custody," Adam Myrick, PIO for LCSD said.

The pig will be transported to its new home on Monday.

