WATCH THIS: Fiery plane crash caught on video

MUKILTEO, WA (WIS) -- A pilot has a story to tell after a fiery crash landing that was caught on camera.

The crash occurred in Mukilteo, Washington Tuesday.

It was captured on someone's dashcam. Authorities say the pilot had just taken off from a nearby airport when the plane lost power and crashed.

There were no injuries in the crash.

The crash caused a traffic backup for more than an hour on a nearby road and knocked out power to 9,000 homes for about 40 minutes.

