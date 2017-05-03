FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches canceled for the Midlands, heavy rainfall still possible

Storm damage has been seen in parts of Holly Hill at Pine Street, including some roof damage to a strip mall. (Source: Holly Hill Police Department/Twitter)

FIRST ALERT: The National Weather Service has canceled all tornado watches in the Midlands, however, strong storms will remain in the area.

Localized flooding could be an issue as some areas that have already seen a lot of rainfall could have more storms forming.

Storm damage has been seen in parts of Holly Hill at Pine Street, including some roof damage to a strip mall.

Pine St is closed. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/uYh3sWSQ6M — Holly Hill Police (@HollyHillPDSC) May 5, 2017

Pine St is closed. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/Ik7ASWJaGS — Holly Hill Police (@HollyHillPDSC) May 5, 2017

Late Thursday/early Friday morning will reveal a cold front that will move through and will push everything east. Another series of showers will roll through the Midlands in the early hours Friday.

The rains will clear out Friday afternoon with breezy cooler temperatures.

BUT, there is a great weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. You may have to watch Sunday for increasing clouds late in the day.

Thursday: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, with a few severe storms possible (biggest threat damaging winds, hail and brief heavy rain) Rain chance 90 percent. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: A slight chance of morning showers, breezy and cooler, turning mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs near 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, highs the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, highs in the middle 70s.

Of course, you can always follow along with the absolute latest on the weather ahead by downloading the WIS weather app to get weather alerts on your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.