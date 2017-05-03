FIRST ALERT: Tornado watches canceled for the Midlands, heavy rainfall still possible

FIRST ALERT: The National Weather Service has canceled all tornado watches in the Midlands, however, strong storms will remain in the area.
Localized flooding could be an issue as some areas that have already seen a lot of rainfall could have more storms forming.
Storm damage has been seen in parts of Holly Hill at Pine Street, including some roof damage to a strip mall.
Pine St is closed. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/uYh3sWSQ6M— Holly Hill Police (@HollyHillPDSC) May 5, 2017
Late Thursday/early Friday morning will reveal a cold front that will move through and will push everything east. Another series of showers will roll through the Midlands in the early hours Friday.
The rains will clear out Friday afternoon with breezy cooler temperatures.
BUT, there is a great weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. You may have to watch Sunday for increasing clouds late in the day.
