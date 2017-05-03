FIRST ALERT: Chance of storms Thursday afternoon into Friday

We are under First Alert status Thursday afternoon through Friday morning with a chance for thunderstorms.

The storms are expected to pass through the Midlands anytime between 3 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday.

"The biggest threat will be heavy rain," said First Alert meteorologist Ben Tanner. "These will be slow-moving storms."

Tanner said the chance for the most severe weather will begin around 8 p.m. Thursday into early Friday morning.

