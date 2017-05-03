FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather changes to strong storms Thursday

We enjoyed a wonderful Wednesday with low humidity and great temperatures, however, that changes in the next 24 hours as a strong low-pressure system moves from Texas into the southeast.
Humidity will be on the increase late Wednesday and look for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Storm Prediction Center has the midlands under a “slight” risk of severe weather. The storms will come in about three waves:
A great weekend is ahead once the system moves out and the cold front moves through.
Of course, you can always follow along with the absolute latest on the weather ahead by downloading the WIS weather app to get weather alerts on your smartphone.
