FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather changes to strong storms Thursday

We enjoyed a wonderful Wednesday with low humidity and great temperatures, however, that changes in the next 24 hours as a strong low-pressure system moves from Texas into the southeast.

Humidity will be on the increase late Wednesday and look for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Thursday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Storm Prediction Center has the midlands under a “slight” risk of severe weather. The storms will come in about three waves:

4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday

8 p.m to 11 p.m. Thursday

12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday

A great weekend is ahead once the system moves out and the cold front moves through.

Tonight: Clear and pleasant, lows in the upper 50's

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, breezy and humid, some storms could be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs near 80 degrees. Rain chance 70 percent.

Friday: Showers and a few thunderstorms early, then clearing and breezy/cooler. Highs in the lower 70's. Rain chance 60 percent.

Of course, you can always follow along with the absolute latest on the weather ahead

