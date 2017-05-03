Construction forces lane closure on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington

Sunset Boulevard is essentially the main artery for tens of thousands of drivers that come through Lexington County for work and leisure each day.

"It's pretty congested," said Terrisa Simmons. "It all depends on the time of the day that I come through, but in the mornings and everything it's congested as far as traffic."

The next two days could see more congestion as the right lane on Sunset Boulevard heading west toward Lexington will be closing for construction as crews continue preparations for a new shopping center that's going to be near the area.

Crews will be pushing back the curb to create a new turning lane going into the center.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the westbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Officials said the lane closure is not expected to interfere with drivers' commutes in the morning and the evening. But that may not make things any easier for drivers in the area.

"I think it'll probably cause some headaches," Simmons said. "I'll probably take an alternate route."

Motorists are encouraged to schedule some extra time for travel through Lexington during midday over the next two days.

