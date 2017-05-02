Firefighters called to commercial fire on Bluff Road

Crews have put out a fire that has forced a short stretch of Bluff Road to close Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported at about 8 p.m. at Dynamic Truck Repair at 1611 Bluff Road. The auto shop was damaged by the fire, but there were no injuries reported.

UPDATE: fire knocked down no injuries crews continue to work Bluff Rd closed b/t Isdlewild Blvd/Key Rd #scnews #TrafficAlert #ColumbiaSC pic.twitter.com/fduX1IJkRD — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 3, 2017

Bluff Road was closed from Key Road to Idlewild Boulevard while firefighters worked the scene.

