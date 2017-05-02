Firefighters called to commercial fire on Bluff Road - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Firefighters called to commercial fire on Bluff Road

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
(Source: Columbia Fire/Twitter) (Source: Columbia Fire/Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Crews have put out a fire that has forced a short stretch of Bluff Road to close Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported at about 8 p.m. at Dynamic Truck Repair at 1611 Bluff Road. The auto shop was damaged by the fire, but there were no injuries reported. 

Bluff Road was closed from Key Road to Idlewild Boulevard while firefighters worked the scene.

