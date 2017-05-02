South Carolinians divided over legislation to close "Charleston loophole"

At the State House, lawmakers spent the day debating legislation designed to close a loophole some say allowed Dylan Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine Charleston parishioners. Meanwhile, those we spoke to were divided over whether the proposed law could make a difference.



While the law promises to make several changes to the background check process for those buying a gun, the biggest point aims to extend a three-day waiting period to five days.



Right now, if someone gets flagged while buying a gun, a seller must wait three days before selling to them even if they don’t get an approval. So we wanted to know, would a five-day extension make a difference?



Some say no.



"I don’t think that would do anything to help the situation. I do have an HR background, and I've done background checks. They could come back in three days. They could come back in two weeks. It's really more about what's being done to check those backgrounds. I don't know that two days makes a difference,” said Amy Hill.



Others said, more needs to be done behind the scenes.



"The problem is it's not the fact that they have the waiting period, it's the background check in general. It’s about making sure the right people get the right guns and making sure that people who are applying have the right amount of gun safety training in regards to owning a gun period,” said Albin Chason.



At Palmetto State Armory, a place where selling guns is a way of life, staff says owning guns is not just a right, it’s a privilege. That comes with rules.



"With that comes responsibility on proper training and then making sure their community is protected from individuals who'd want to do harm with a firearm,” said Chief Marketing Officer Adam Ruonala.



Their company policy stretches beyond the law, requiring all background checks to come back approved no matter how many days it takes.



If passed, the extended deadline would only last two years. It would revert back to three days after that because lawmakers say they'll have had time to tighten their background check protocol to make the process faster overall.



