Two defensive linemen leaving the Gamecocks

LANCASTER, SC (TheBigSpur.com) – Two underclassman defensive linemen have elected to transfer away from South Carolina. At his first Spurs Up tour destination on Tuesday, head coach Will Muschamp announced sophomore Dexter Wideman and redshirt freshman Stephon Taylor are leaving the Gamecocks football program.

A four-star prospect and the nation's No. 7 defensive tackle in the Class of 2014 by 247Sports, Wideman will transfer to South Carolina State. The Saluda native enrolled at USC in January of 2015 and redshirted later that fall. He served as a backup in 2016 and did not appear in any games.

Taylor has not chosen a school at this time but would like to return closer to his home state of Louisiana. The New Orleans native was USC's fourth-highest ranked prospect in the Class of 2016. A four-star prospect, he was the No. 29 defensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.

"They want another opportunity," Muschamp said. "Stephon wanted to get closer to home. We think a lot of both young men."

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.