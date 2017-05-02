Three wanted for burglarizing Richland Co. homes

Deputies in Richland County need your help finding three people wanted for breaking into two homes and stealing items.

Officials said the trio stole jewelry, TVs, several gaming consoles, and a shotgun from residences on the 400 block of Airbase Road. In total, the items stolen are worth approximately $5,000.

The incident, according to deputies, took place on April 28th.

If you have any information about this burglary, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

