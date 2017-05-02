Brawley, Hill headed for runoff in House District 70 race

The winner of the South Carolina House District 70 seat will be determined in two weeks.

Wendy Brawley and Heath Hill will compete for the seat in a runoff.

Brawley received more than 40 percent of the votes in Tuesday's primary while Hill received 23 percent of the votes.

Both candidates beat out six others, but neither were able to tally the required number of votes to win the primary outright. The runoff election is May 12.

There were no Republican candidates running for the seat. The special election is on June 20.

The seat was left vacant after the passing of longtime State Rep. Joe Neal.

