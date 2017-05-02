Parnell wins Democratic nomination, GOP candidates set for runoff for House 5th District

One man has been selected as the Democratic nominee for U.S. House District 5 while the GOP nominee will be decided in a runoff.

According to the Associated Press, Archie Parnell defeated Alexis Frank and Les Murphy. Parnell finished the night with 13,234 votes while Frank finished with 3,992 votes.

Murphy rounded out the field with 1,347 votes in the contest.

Meanwhile, Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman will have two more weeks to garner votes to win the Republican nomination.

Pope collected 11,866 votes while Norman was close with 11,754 votes.

The two men outlasted five other candidates to secure their spot in the May 16 primary runoff.

Each candidate will be vying to fill the seat left vacant after Mick Mulvaney joined the Trump administration earlier this year.

The special election for the seat will be held on June 20.

