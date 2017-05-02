1 former, 2 active USC football players accused of Five Points bar assault

Two USC football players and one former Gamecock student-athlete have been accused of assaulting a man at a Five Points bar over the weekend, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.

The incident report claims that a 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in an incident involving the student-athletes at Five Points Saloon, located at 812 Harden Street.

We have chosen to not identify the athletes in question because they have not been charged with a crime.

The incident report says that the victim was assaulted after allegedly approaching the three men for knocking his phone out of his hand. The three men allegedly "became agitated, refuting the accusation," and then "the incident escalated to" the three men "physically assaulting him" until bar staff pulled them away from the victim and escorted them out of the bar.

The victim had visible injuries on his face, including swelling around his left eye, the report details. The three men were identified as USC football players and bar staff also said there is video evidence of the incident.

The report also says, "None of the subjects were on scene at the time to get full identification."

"We’re still kind of gathering the facts. I’ve been out of town, so I’ve been out of pocket,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said during a stop on the Gamecock Club’s Spurs Up Tour. “We are still gathering information. I have talked to Deebo Samuel and he was not at the establishment, so there’s an incorrect report and that’s some irresponsible journalism, in my opinion, but it is what it is.”

A CPD spokesperson said an investigator has been assigned to the case. In a statement, CPD says:

A Columbia Police investigator continues to gather information regarding the assault allegation in order to determine if a criminal act occurred, to identify any assailants, and to discover and gather all potential evidence, including surveillance camera footage. Citizens with information about the allegation should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

None of the football players were arrested and no one has been charged at this time.

