Hearing held on gun legislation to close the "Charleston loophole"

Almost two years after nine parishioners were murdered at Charleston’s Mother Emmanuel AME Church, new legislation on the Senate floor promises to close the loophole that allowed the confessed shooter to buy a gun.More >>
Almost two years after nine parishioners were murdered at Charleston’s Mother Emmanuel AME Church, new legislation on the Senate floor promises to close the loophole that allowed the confessed shooter to buy a gun.More >>
This week's events marking the one-year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel slayings remind us of the circumstances that allowed Dylann Roof to arm himself.More >>
This week's events marking the one-year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel slayings remind us of the circumstances that allowed Dylann Roof to arm himself.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.More >>
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.More >>
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a student was found carrying weapons at school.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a student was found carrying weapons at school.More >>
Video has been released that shows an 8-year-old boy falling from a moving school bus earlier this month.More >>
Video has been released that shows an 8-year-old boy falling from a moving school bus earlier this month.More >>
Senators are hearing comments and public input on a bill to close what's being called the "Charleston loophole" Tuesday.More >>
Senators are hearing comments and public input on a bill to close what's being called the "Charleston loophole" Tuesday.More >>