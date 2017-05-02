Hearing held on gun legislation to close the "Charleston loophole"

Almost two years after nine parishioners were murdered at Charleston’s Mother Emmanuel AME Church, new legislation on the Senate floor promises to close the loophole that allowed the confessed shooter to buy a gun.

Senators are hearing comments and public input on a bill to close what's being called the "Charleston loophole" Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Senator Gerald Malloy (D- Darlington) would mandate licensed firearms dealers to sell firearms only after a purchaser's background check has cleared, or after 28 days of initiating the background check.



Currently under state law, a purchaser will wait three days for a screening before buying a weapon, or be approved or denied instantaneously.



The bill was filed after the deadly shooting at Charleston Emanuel AME church in 2015. However, convicted gunman Dylann Roof should not have been able to purchase his gun because of his criminal record.



Last fall, senators on a special gun laws study committee traveled across the state and heard public input on concerns from both sides of people for and against stricter gun laws.

During those hearings, testimony was heard from victims of gun violence. Sharon Risher, daughter of Emanuel AME victim Ethel Lance spoke. Jillian Hollingsworth, whose sister-in-law was the teacher at Townville Elementary School in the Upstate shot and injured by an on campus shooter, also spoke.



