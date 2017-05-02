Student found with two weapons at Midlands intermediate school

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a student was found with weapons at school.

A spokesperson for Lexington-Richland School District 5 says a knife and an unloaded handgun were found in a student's backpack at CrossRoads Intermediate School Monday.

The weapons were confiscated and the case was turned over to the sheriff's department. The department tells WIS school administrators told the school resource officer of the weapons found in the backpack. The sheriff's department took the gun and knife and started its investigation.

The intermediate school has only 6th grade students.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.