Traffic moving again on eastbound I-26 in Calhoun Co.

Traffic is moving again on eastbound Interstate 26 in Calhoun County after it was at a standstill for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 4 a.m. at mile marker 136, near the SC 6 exit for St. Matthews near the Orangeburg County line. All eastbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour. All lanes are now open.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for four miles.

Trooper Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a truck ran into the median, lost control, then went off the right side of the road and hit some trees. The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with what are described as "serious injuries."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.