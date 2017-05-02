Primary Tuesday to fill Rep. Joe Neal's House seat

Voters in House District 70 will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a representative to fill the seat of longtime representative Joe Neal, who died in February.

Eight Democrats are competing for the seat: Wendy Brawley, H.Heath Hill, Norman Jackson, Patrick Morris, Harry Reese Sr., Levola S. Taylor, Jermaine H. Walker, George B. Wilson.

Bill Strickland is the lone Republican candidate.

The district covers parts of Richland and Sumter Counties. Neal represented the district for more than two decades.

If necessary, a runoff election will be on May 12. The special election is on June 20.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

