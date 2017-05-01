Tax plan adopted by town officials to deal with traffic on Corley Mill Rd.

Leaders in the Town of Lexington have now adopted a plan aimed at bringing in new revenue to pay for area traffic projects.



Specifically, those projects will focus on curbing congestion along Corley Mill Road near Highway 378.



Developers are looking at building a lot of new property across from River Bluff High School, which will include a new apartment complex and housing development.



Monday night, the Lexington Town Council gave its nod to a tax agreement for the site. Town officials say that will funnel tax dollars to many traffic improvement plans for Corley Mill Road.



Right now, area drivers have to deal with a lot of backups there especially near the high school.



"Especially when they're leaving right after they d rop their kids off or if they're coming to pick them up that will take forever," said Nathan Harley, who attends River Bluff.



The town council also gave developers the approval to move forward with building the apartment complex off of Corley Mill Road.

Lexington officials say construction on it could begin as early as this year.



