Rain postpones high school playoff baseball games until Tuesday

High school baseball teams across the Midlands hoping to advance to the next round of the playoffs will have to wait.

Inclement weather forced four games to be postponed until Tuesday.

River Bluff is now slated to host West Ashley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Not too far from there, Lexington has rescheduled its playoff contest against South Florence for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A.C. Flora and North Myrtle Beach have also moved their game due to weather.

Playoff game for ??has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 5pm at Falcon Field. — AC Flora Athletics (@FloraAthletics) May 1, 2017

Dutch Fork will take on Conway at home at 5 p.m.

DFB host @conway_baseball has been postponed until tomorrow @ 5pm. — Dutch Fork Baseball (@ForkBaseball) May 1, 2017

Here are some other listed postponements for teams in the Midlands:

Gilbert at Aynor (PPD - Tuesday)

Airport at Eastside (PPD - 5 p.m. Tuesday)

Ben Lippen at Augusta Christian (PPD - Tuesday)

Hammond at Wilson Hall (PPD - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)

Academic Magnet at Batesburg-Leesville (PPD - 5 p.m. Tuesday)

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.