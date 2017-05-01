Rain postpones high school playoff baseball games until Tuesday

High school baseball teams across the Midlands hoping to advance to the next round of the playoffs will have to wait.
Inclement weather forced four games to be postponed until Tuesday.
River Bluff is now slated to host West Ashley at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Not too far from there, Lexington has rescheduled its playoff contest against South Florence for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A.C. Flora and North Myrtle Beach have also moved their game due to weather.
Playoff game for ??has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 5pm at Falcon Field.— AC Flora Athletics (@FloraAthletics) May 1, 2017
Dutch Fork will take on Conway at home at 5 p.m.
DFB host @conway_baseball has been postponed until tomorrow @ 5pm.— Dutch Fork Baseball (@ForkBaseball) May 1, 2017
Here are some other listed postponements for teams in the Midlands:
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.