SC gov. declares May ALS Awareness month

Governor Henry McMaster has declared the month of May ALS Awareness month in South Carolina.

Many people who are living with ALS were on hand this morning as the proclamation was made. Most people diagnosed with ALS are in their 40s or 50s before they receive a diagnosis.

Kristi Driggers said it took her 20 years to get diagnosed.

And she says, as someone who served her country in the military, getting today's recognition for ALS means a lot to her.

"For me, it means that what I did for my country, I didn't do it in vain," Driggers said. "That it was for a purpose. I signed an oath to serve my country. And I served my country. It just took a little longer for it to happen."

It is estimated that ALS impacts around 30,000 people in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

