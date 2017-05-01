Report details new information as search continues for teacher accused of molesting student

An incident report gives new details while officials continue their search for a 40-year-old elementary school teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez, 40, who is also known as Senor Isturiz by parents, will be charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor once apprehended, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

According to the incident report, the 6-year-old victim told her family and the family contacted the sheriff's department.

Deputies who questioned the child said she told them Rodriguez, her Spanish language immersion teacher, had been inappropriately touching her "every day" in the "extra room."

Rodriguez remains on the run in connection with this crime.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

