2 victims identified in fatal Saluda Co. crash

Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Saluda County on Sunday.

Officials say the accident happened on US 178 near Fruit Hill Road around 4 p.m.

The Saluda County coroner has identified the victims as Evan Blair Campbell, 18, of Greenwood, and Lexie Turner Rodgers, 66, of Ninety Six.

They say a car crossed the centerline and hit a van head on....killing both drivers, who were the only occupants. Officials say both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Autopsies on the victims were scheduled for Monday.

