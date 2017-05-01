UPDATE: Man wanted for assault of 63-year-old turns himself in

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department announced that a suspect wanted in the assault of a 63-year-old man has turned himself in.

Daniel Harris turned himself into authorities on Wednesday.

Harris was wanted for the April 14 assault that happened in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 8750 Farrow Road. Deputies said the victim tried to avoid an altercation with Harris when he accused the victim of blocking his vehicle.

Harris was identified as the suspect after a description of his car was given.

