Deputies: Man wanted for assault of 63-year-old outside of gas station

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect wanted in the assault of a 63-year-old man.

Daniel Harris is wanted for the April 14 assault that happened in the parking lot of the BP gas station at 8750 Farrow Road. Deputies said the victim tried to avoid an altercation with Harris when he accused the victim of blocking his vehicle.

Harris was identified as the suspect after a description of his car was given.

If you know where Harris is, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC - you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

