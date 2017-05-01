Candid surveillance camera catches man in burglary case

Surveillance equipment was able to capture a man involved in a burglary case in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's investigators say the man broke into a residence on Chicopee Drive back on March 26 and made off with $2,200 worth of electronics, a handgun, and ammunition.

But pictures were able to capture several images of the man.

If you recognize this guy, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

