Candid surveillance camera catches man in burglary case

Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
An active shooter in Dallas has shot a fireman and officers are pinned down by gunfire.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan, Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show.More >>
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man who initially called 911 to report that he'd located a motorcycle that had been stolen from him has been charged with murder in a crash that killed the man riding on a motorcycle at the Circle K gas station on Pelham Road.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
A kerfuffle over the palmetto tree design on the state flag flying above the State House has pressed lawmakers to file two bills in order to create a standard for state government.More >>
A former South Carolina state trooper has been arrested and charged with having "illicit activities" with a teenage girl, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
