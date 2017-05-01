Palmetto tree confusion leads to dual bills on SC state flag's design

A kerfuffle over the palmetto tree design on the state flag flying above the State House has pressed lawmakers to file two bills in order to create a standard for state government.

H. 4201 and S. 0559, both filed on April 26 and March 16, respectively, would both have the director of the Department of Administration to ask for several designs for the state's tree that would be printed on the official state flag.

Those designs would be put up for public input before one design is formally introduced to the General Assembly. From there, the General Assembly would vote on the design to approve it for the official state flag.

"Upon approval by the General Assembly by concurrent resolution, this design is declared to be the approved design of the palmetto tree for official purposes and is considered to be the approved official design of the palmetto tree for inclusion on the State Flag flown over the State House and used for other public purposes," both bills say.

Both bills have been introduced and await discussion in their respective committees.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.