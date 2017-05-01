Ex-state trooper booked on criminal sexual conduct charges

A former South Carolina state trooper has been arrested and charged with having "illicit activities" with a teenage girl, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Former trooper Michael Harrison Perrotta, 23, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Perrotta, according to SLED's warrant, had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

The girl detailed the pair's relationship during a forensic interview at a children's advocacy center, the warrant said.

Perrotta was booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.