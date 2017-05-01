SC DMV to start accepting documents for Real ID-compliant IDs May 15

The bill that would change South Carolina IDs and driver’s licenses now awaits the governor's signature, to become law.

The bill that would change South Carolina IDs and driver’s licenses now awaits the governor's signature, to become law.

The bill that would change South Carolina IDs and driver’s licenses now awaits the governor's signature, to become law. (Source: WISTV)

The bill that would change South Carolina IDs and driver’s licenses now awaits the governor's signature, to become law. (Source: WISTV)

Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.

People who want a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card in the future may begin taking their identity documents to SCDMV branch offices across the state.

Citizens not need a REAL ID-compliant card to do many of the things their current license allows them to do.

The state was authorized to begin working toward full compliance and implementation of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005 upon Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature of House Bill 3358 in early April.

If interested in a REAL ID-compliant card the SCDMV says there are four important things to remember:

If interested in a REAL ID-compliant card, begin gathering your documents and bring them to an SCDMV branch office, but there are four important things to remember:

Changing your current SC license or ID to a REAL ID-compliant card is optional and voluntary. If you feel you will not be boarding a commercial flight, visiting a secure federal building, or a military base, you do not need a REAL ID-compliant license or ID.

If you have a valid US Passport/Passport Card, military ID, or another federally approved identification, you may use that as your form of identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building or military base, but you must carry it with you for the above activities.

On and after October 1, 2020, you must have some form of a federally approved identification (whether that is a REAL ID-compliant SC license or ID, US Passport/Passport Card, or another federally approved identification) to board a commercial flight, even within the US, or visit a secure federal facility.

For more information, head on over to the SCDMV website.

People interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant license or ID in the future, you must take identity documents to an SCDMV branch office. Beginning South Carolina residents interested in getting a REAL ID-compliant license or ID, in the future, or an original beginner’s permit, license, or ID should take all of the following types of documents with them:

Two Proofs of Current SC Address Examples: No more than three-month-old pay stub with your name and address and a no more than three-month-old water bill with your name and address These two proofs cannot come from the same category, such as a water bill from April and a water bill from March.

Proof of US Citizenship, Identity, Date of Birth Examples: Original or government-issued copy of your birth certificate or valid US Passport/US Passport Card

Proof of Social Security Number Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form with your name, your employer’s name, and your social security number on it.

Document(s) Supporting Legal Name Change Examples: Marriage License, Divorce Decree, or Court Order issued by your county’s family court You must show a complete name change history, so bring all documents that prove name changes from birth to present. If you have a US Passport/Passport Card with your legal name, you may use this in place of your name change documents.



You do not need a REAL ID-compliant license or ID to do any of the following:

Drive

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e. a post office)

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.