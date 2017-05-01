Hikers lost in Congaree National Park found safe

Several hikers who called to report they were lost in Congaree National Park Sunday night have been found.

The Columbia Fire Department sent a tweet about the search for the hikers Sunday night.

#TheCFD on scene @CongareeNPS search 3 hikers reported they're lost cell phone contact established no reported injuries #scnews pic.twitter.com/WydKMzYwJY — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) May 1, 2017

No one was hurt.

The hikers were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. The fire department said they were able to make cellphone contact with emergency crews.

They were found just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Congaree National Park southeast of Columbia contains more than 40 square miles old growth bottomland hardwood forest.

