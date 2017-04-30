Offense shines, Humphreys deals in win

HICKORY, NC – Columbia’s 11 runs on Sunday were more than enough for Jordan Humphreys to record his fifth win of the season. The Fireflies smashed the Crawdads, 11-2, in the series finale at L.P. Frans Stadium. Humphreys is now 5-0 in five starts after allowing just four hits and striking out six on Sunday.

The 11 runs were a culmination of the previous three nights. The Fireflies tallied 33 runs and 43 hits in the four-game series. On Sunday, Columbia jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first. Desmond Lindsay and Luis Carpio slugged back-to-back doubles off of Demarcus Evans (L, 0-3) to begin the game – the latter plating a run. Two batters later, Michael Paez ripped a pitch down the third-base line and scored Carpio. The bases loaded later in the inning for Jay Jabs. The lefty cleared the bases with a two-bagger, breaking the contest open in a matter of minutes.

The offense wasn’t absent in the second inning, either. Andres Gimenez drew a one-out walk and had an easy jog around the base-paths as he watched Paez’s towering blast sail just over the left-field foul pole. It was Paez’s fourth long ball of the year. The third baseman finished the day with four RBIs and leads Columbia with 18 on the season.

The only runs Humphreys allowed came in the fourth. Yanio Perez deposited his fourth homer of the series over the left-field fence. The score was 7-2, but that was the closest Hickory would.

In the fifth, Brandon Brosher joined the derby. After Jabs drove in his fourth run of the night, Brosher stepped to the plate with his teammate at first. The catcher drilled a fastball over the left-field wall, his first homer of the season. That was the 12th combined home run between the two teams in the series. The visitors led, 10-2.

The Fireflies added one more in the eighth. The 11 runs were the second-highest total of the season.

Darwin Ramos and Austin McGeorge didn’t allow a hit in their 2.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.

Columbia has an off day on Monday and then starts a three-game series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday at Spirit Communications Park at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Gabriel Llanes (0-2, 3.57) starts for the Fireflies and faces Shorebirds lefty Alex Wells (2-1, 1.00).

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 7:00 p.m. or listen on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

