Celebration of life to remember Lexington boy who died of cancer

It's been two days since 2-year-old Wyatt Brown of Lexington County died after a long fight with childhood cancer.

Ashley Brown, Wyatt’s mother, posted on Facebook about her son’s passing. She said how proud she was of how hard he fought all the way up until he took his very last breath in her arms.

On Saturday, Wyatt’s parents announced that they decided to throw a celebration of life bash for Wyatt instead of holding a visitation or viewing. The bash will be called “Wyatt’s No One Fights Alone Bash.”

“Anyone that was touched by Wyatt’s life is invited to come,” Ashley said.

The family is still working out some of the details, such as the location of the bash, but they say it will be held May 6 at 5 p.m.

Wyatt suffered from Aveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma - a soft tissue muscular connective tissue cancer. He was diagnosed in 2015 at just three months old. The tumor was surgically removed but it grew back and started to spread. He went through months and month of chemotherapy.

His family says Wyatt is now free of pain. Following his passing, his mother said she is doing her best to cope.

All proceeds raised from the bash will go to the Amschwand Sarcoma Cancer Foundation.

